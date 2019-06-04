Probe Sh21m stalled Bunyala Cultural Centre, EACC urged

Budalang'i residents have urged the EACC to investigate how the county spent Sh21 million set aside by the former CDF committee to build the Bunayala Cultural Centre.

Residents complained about what they called shoddy work of the former NG-CDF committee. They said it lacked transparency and accountability.

They spoke during a forum by the National Anti-Corruption Campaign Steering committee on Friday last week.

“As taxpayers, we demand an urgent investigation by the EACC to determine how a whopping Sh21 million earmarked by the former committee to construct the Bunyala Cultural centre was used," they said in a statement.

They noted the fund was headed by former MP Ababu Namwamba, now the CAS for Foreign Affairs.

The project has consumed Sh21 million but has not been completed.

Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala asked the former CDF committee what happened to the Sh1 million set aside to buy furniture and construct sheds at the centre. It has no furnishings or sheds.

“As leaders, it is incumbent upon us to exercise transparency and accountability in utilising taxpayers' money," he said.

Wanjala said he launched the social audit that established Sh460 million could not be accounted for by the former CDF committee.

He assured Budalangi constituents that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission would establish how the funds were utilised and take legal action against suspects, whatever their social status.