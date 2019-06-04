Dialogue with Museveni to end harassment of fishermen in Lake Victoria, Uhuru told

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been asked to dialogue with Uganda's Yoweri Museveni to end persistent harassment of fishermen in Lake Victoria.

Busia fishermen on Sunday decried harassment by Ugandan marine officers whenever they venture into the waters.

Busia County Beach Management Unit chairman Sylvester Kaywa said fishermen are consistently harassed in beaches in Bunyala and Samia with impunity.

“We are appealing to President Uhuru Kenyatta to find time out of his busy schedule and meet Museveni to find a lasting solution to the frequent harassment of our fishermen,” Kaywa said.

He spoke to the Star at Sisenye beach in Budalangi.

He accused the Uganda security officers of forcing fishermen to eat raw fish at gunpoint. They also confiscate their fishing gears, claiming they are not the prescribed ones.

The fishermen accused the fisheries department, saying it was sleeping on the job when Ugandan counterparts were harassing and pursuing Kenyan fishermen even into beaches on Kenya territory.

The fishermen also accused the government of neglecting the fishing sector.

"Whereas coffee and miraa sectors have received government support, the fishing sector has been ignored yet it is our only source of livelihood," Kaywa said.

The fishermen asked the government to define the marine boundary with Uganda to end claims of invasion.

“Our fishermen have suffered for a long time. It is time to end their suffering," he said.

