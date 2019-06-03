Two cops admitted after guards stabbed them with swords in Vihiga

Two AP officers are nursing sword injuries at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret after they were stabbed with swords in an attack by four guards in Vihiga.

The officers are said to have intervened after one of the guards disagreed with a bar attendant who wanted to switch a TV channel in Emuhaya.

The attendant allegedly wanted to follow Madaraka Day celebrations but the guard disagreed because he was enjoying a music show on another channel.

The two confronted each other and Corporal Ibrahim Mutunga tried to separate them.

But the watchman grabbed the officer by the collar of his shirt and drew out a sword and stabbed him on the shoulder and the hand.

The watchman was immediately joined by three others who were also armed with swords. APC Raphael Rono ran to help Ibrahim. The guards stabbed him on the left hand.

Ibrahim was rushed to Equator Hospital while Rono was taken Yalla Subcounty Hospital before being transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.