Stop disrupting my development plans - MP Wanjala

Says he will do everything at his disposal to ensure taxpayers’ money is properly accounted for

Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala has told leaders allied to his predecessor Ababu Namwamba to stop interfering with his development plans.

Wanjala, who was addressing mourners at Nadero village on Saturday, complained that some elected leaders have been accusing him of refusing to complete projects initiated by Namwamba, who is now the Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary. 

Wanjala said as the sitting MP, he also has his development agenda for the people of Budalang'i.

“The former MP had ample time to complete the projects he had initiated during his two-term tenure, so I want to tell those accusing me of failing to complete Ababu’s projects which had stalled midway to stop.

The stalled projects includes Omena fish processing plant in Port Victoria, Bumadeya Food Depot, Bunyala Cultural Centre, Budalang'i market, Bulemia market, Mundere University, Ruambwa rice depot, Sango Teachers Training College, Siagonjo Stadium in Bunyala South, and Mumina Jua-Kali shed. 

He defended a recent audit he had undertaken where it was established that more Sh460 million had been misused.

Wanjala said he will do everything at his disposal to ensure the taxpayers’ money is properly accounted for. 

by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
28 May 2019 - 00:00

