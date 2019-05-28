Ojaamong tells MPs to stop blaming him for their failure

Busia MPs have been told to stop accusing their governor of not empowering the youth to realise their dreams.

"I am tired of some of these legislators who use every available forum to blame my administration and yet they too can help turn around the economy of our county," Governor Sospeter Ojaamong said at Siagonjo Stadium where he presided over the presentation of 36 motorcycles to boda boda riders from Bunyala South Ward.

Ojaamong told the MPs to instead solicit for more funds for their constituents from the national government instead of "blaming me for no apparent reason".

He asked the MPs to tell residents what projects they have secured from the Jubilee government.

"To help address the rising youth unemployment in the county I increased Ward fund from Sh15 million to Sh25 million to enable MCAs to identify and solve challenges facing the youth from their wards," he told the function on Friday.

He denied that he compromised the MCAs by so doing. It was his desire, he said, to lead a county with self-employed youth.

The motorcycles were bought through the Ward Development Fund. He asked the beneficiaries to repay their loans from the revolved fund within two years to benefit more operators.

The governor urged the riders to scale up their business by procuring tractors for tiling land and dairy cows to boost milk production.

Bunyala South MCA Casper Ajuma and his Nangina and Namboboto-Nambuku counterparts John Obwogo and Vincent Olumbe defended from the MPs.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)