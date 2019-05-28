Investigate Akobwait killings, Ojaamong says

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong wants the spate of killings in Akobwait village in Teso South for the last six years investigated.

In the latest killing, Leonaria Nafuna Nyongesa was murdered in her house in a bizarre incident that has shocked the residents.

Addressing mourners during her burial on Saturday, the governor said it appears the killers are people from the neighbourhood.

" We cannot sit and watch innocent people lose their lives because of a few individuals who don't value human life. The killers must be arrested, " he said.

In 2013, a gang raided the village and killed three people including the then caretaker at the Office of the President at Harambee House Linus Otolim. Several people were injured.

Speaking earlier at the burial of Mama Cornelia Sindani,94, in the same village, Ojaamong said funds have started trickling in from the Treasury and the county government will complete development projects.

He said the National Treasury has released Sh40 million out of Sh118 million education bursary and which will be disbursement next week.

Ojaamong said funds for the purchase of equipment in hospitals will also be ready by next week. He said distribution of Sh54 million drugs is also still underway.

"My Government is on the right track in delivering its mandate. I want at the end of my term to receive accolades from residents that I have tried," the governor said.