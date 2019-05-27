Western will accept only genuine political partnerships — Mudavadi

Western region will only accept genuine political partnerships from 2022 presidential hopefuls, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Mudavadi warned those out to seek alliances for their own political gains that the region “is not a cattle ring to buy leaders from”.

The ANC chief said that some leaders from the region had accepted to be subjected to cheap political games by accepting handouts from their benefactors to join their convoys and hoodwink Kenyans they have support.

Mudavadi faulted Western leaders in Tangatanga and Kieleweke groupings for crisscrossing the country yet factories that existed in the region are either collapsed or on their deathbeds.

“What is Tangatanga, a lobby group, an association? Where was it registered and what does it stand for? What is Kieleweke? Is it a church or what is it?” he asked.

He said that poverty in Western was rising and leaders should offer solutions that can improve the lives of the people.

There are people who voted for Nasa because of the promise to do things differently but it looks like Nasa was captured, Mudavadi said.

“We cannot be in government all of us and if you want to join government you do so through the right channel which is elections,” he said.

Mudavadi was speaking on Saturday during a bull-eating party for founder members of the Western Community Health Association (Wecohas) at Prof Stanley Khainga’s home at Akatsa junction.

Mudavadi and former VP Moody Awori are patrons of the association.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula, Masinde Muliro University’s School of Medicine Dean Prof John Chunge, ANC secretary general Barrack Muluka and a host of MCAs attended the event.

Mudavadi urged MPs to keenly scrutinise the budget estimates to ensure accountability.

“They should check carefully and ensure there are no hidden expenditures. When money is lost they talk of Ifmis or computer errors. We want to know whether these errors are engineered, man-made or accidental,” he said.

The rising taxation in Kenya was the result of rampant corruption that has left the country without money to render essential services, he said.

He said that the country had over-borrowed to the extent it must tax Kenyans further to raise money to service the debts.