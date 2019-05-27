Symbolic Canaan in the national anthem, says Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga has for the first time explained the Caanan he refers to in his speeches.

Raila said the Canaan he refers to symbolises the first stanza of the national anthem.

It says, "Oh God of all creation, bless this our land and nation, justice be our shield and defender. May we dwell in unity, peace and liberty, plenty be found within our borders."

The ODM leader said, "that’s the Canaan we were talking about, and we’re still on the way there."

He spoke on Saturday at Ileho village in Shinyalu constituency during the burial of Julius Atsango and his daughter Brenda. Atsango was a brother of Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito.

The former Prime Minister said Nasa used Canaan, the symbolic biblical Promised Land, to rally support in the August 2017 presidential election.

Raila's wife Ida, Eala MP Oburu Odinga and Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda were present.

The opposition leader declined to confirm whether he will run for the presidency in 2022.

"We agreed with President Uhuru Kenyatta that we will not talk about 2022 politics and what my brother Oburu is saying is his own opinion. He said it yesterday and I answered him,” Raila said.

Oburu had earlier said that Raila was still young and that ODM will have a candidate on the ballot come 2022.

Raila said he and Uhuru have embarked on a journey to end entrenched tribalism, ensure balanced development across the country and end corruption through the Building Bridges Initiative.

Raila famously shook hands with Uhuru on March 9, 2018, and agreed to work together to resolve issues that have bedevilled the country for decades.

He said that those behind the gold scam will be known soon. Oburu said leaders trying to link Raila to the gold scandal are diverting attention from their wickedness.

Raila urged the police to bring to book the people behind the killings in Matungu.

He said Kenyans should live without threats and that terror gangs must be gotten rid of.