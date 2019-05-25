Top county employees charged with robbery with violence

Seven senior Bungoma County employees risk hanging after they were charged with robbery with violence and damaging properties.

They include the deputy director of logistics Simiyu Mutaki, Jonathan Chenjeni, Vincent Maunda, Amos Sifuna, Antony Wamalwa, Adams Mulama, and Henry Kituyi.

Appearing before Bungoma Chief Magistrate John King’ori Wednesday, the seven denied all the charges even as the prosecution explained to the court how they violently robbed Zachariah Wakhungu of Sh400, 000 and a phone worth Sh7, 000 at Bukembe AP camp on May 17.

They are also accused of maliciously damaging property - a vehicle belonging to Wakhungu - and also smashing the windscreen of a Mercedez Benz owned by a Bungoma based-human rights activist, Wanjala Lukoye.

The investigating officer, Alfred Kimithi, asked the court not to release the suspects on bond because they will interfere with the prosecution and witnesses.

“Your honour they have demonstrated it when they were released on a police cash bail on May 21 as they went ahead to issue threats to the complainant and even attacked one member of the public at Bungoma Members Club,” said Kimithi.

He added: “It is highly likely that if they are released they will cause irreparable damage to the complainant and the witnesses.”

The accused lawyer Amos Simiyu, however, asked the court to release his clients on bond claiming they were not dangerous and would turn up in court when needed. The case continues.