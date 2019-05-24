Police living out of camp will compromise security - MP

Police officers will be targeted by criminals when they move out of government houses to private quarters, Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali has said.

He criticised the new policy on police accommodation, saying the war on crime will be compromised.

This follows the expiry of a February 1 deadline for the police to vacate quarters rented for the officers by the National Police Service.

Shinali spoke to journalists on Tuesday in Kakamega after the National Assembly budget committee held a public participation forum on the proposed 2019-20 budget at Kakamega Hill School.

The MP said it is not a brilliant idea because it exposes security officers and they can easily be monitored by criminals.

“We would like police officers, who have left their quarters, to go back. It is easy for criminals to execute their plans when the police are living outside their camps," Shinali said.

He said when police officers are scattered all over in different residential places, it is not easy to assemble them in case of an emergency.

“I want to call upon the implementing authority to give this issue a serious thought because it touches on the security of our people. Allow the police to go back to the camps so that they can provide better security to Kenyans," the MP said.

Last year, the police reforms and transformation programme was implemented. Officers no longer live in government houses, leased houses, police camps or lines.

Instead, they have to enter into private tenancy agreements in areas of their choice and the government has pledged to give the officers allowances. The government said this will help address the perennial housing crisis of the police.

At the same time, Shinali said the National Intelligence Service should help tackle insecurity in Kakamega. He asked Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to set up police stations in crime-prone Matungu and Khwisero as promised by the government.

“The government has invested a lot of money in the NIS and the police should use intelligence reports to catch criminals who are terrorising Kakamega residents," he said.

Edited by P Wanambisi