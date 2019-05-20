Politicians arrested over Matungu killings held in separate police cells in four counties

• The suspects to be arraigned today, but the courts had yet to be identified.
• Murunga surrendered to the Central police station in Kakamega on Saturday morning and was locked up after recording a statement.
Four Kakamega politicians arrested in connection with the Matungu murders are being held in separate police stations in four counties.
Matungu MP Justus Murunga, Senator Cleophas Malala, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduori are detained in Eldoret, Kisumu, Kisii and Vihiga respectively.
Murunga surrendered to the Central police station in Kakamega on Saturday morning and was locked up after recording a statement. Malala, Echesa and Oduori were arrested separately on Friday. Each has denied wrongdoing.
On Thursday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i had announced a major security operation by the elite GSU to crush a gang calling itself 42 Brothers. It is accused of killing 14 people in the constituency in two months.
Sources close to police investigations told the Star that a decision was to be made yesterday on where the politicians will be charged.
"They were removed from here for security reasons, them being politicians, but the papers are ready and we're waiting for direction from the headquarters," one source said.
They did not, however, disclose the charges to be preferred against them. The suspects are to be arraigned today. On Saturday, Kakamega county police commander said they can be charged anywhere but that decision would be made later.
On Saturday before he surrendered to the police, Murunga had been part of DP William Ruto's entourage. The DP held a function at the home of former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who ditched Ford Kenya for Jubilee.
The police quizzed the legislator for more than four hours before he was transferred to Eldoret.
On Saturday, Malala's lawyer and family demanded his release from custody so he could get medication. This was not granted.
Meanwhile, Petronilla Mung'ayi, the last victim of the Matungu killings, and her daughter, Shaline Akh'asia, were buried on Saturday. Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was present.
(Edited by F'Orieny)