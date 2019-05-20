Politicians arrested over Matungu killings held in separate police cells in four counties

On Thursday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i had announced a major security operation by the elite GSU to crush a gang calling itself 42 Brothers. It is accused of killing 14 people in the constituency in two months.

Sources close to police investigations told the Star that a decision was to be made yesterday on where the politicians will be charged.

"They were removed from here for security reasons, them being politicians, but the papers are ready and we're waiting for direction from the headquarters," one source said.

They did not, however, disclose the charges to be preferred against them. The suspects are to be arraigned today. On Saturday, Kakamega county police commander said they can be charged anywhere but that decision would be made later.