CRACKDOWN ON 42 BROTHERS

Politicians arrested over Matungu killings held in separate police cells in four counties

Matungu MP Justus Murunga, Senator Cleophas Malala, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduori are detained in Eldoret, Kisumu, Kisii and Vihiga

In Summary

• The suspects to be arraigned today, but the courts had yet to be identified.

• Murunga surrendered to the Central police station in Kakamega on Saturday morning and was locked up after recording a statement.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa,Kanduyi's Wafula Wamunyinyi, Matungu's Justus Murunga and Tindi Mwale (Butere) in Kitale on August 23, 2018
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa,Kanduyi's Wafula Wamunyinyi, Matungu's Justus Murunga and Tindi Mwale (Butere) in Kitale on August 23, 2018
Image: NICHOLAS WAMALWA

Four Kakamega politicians arrested in connection with the Matungu murders are being held in separate police stations in four counties.

Matungu MP Justus Murunga, Senator Cleophas Malala, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduori are detained in Eldoret, Kisumu, Kisii and Vihiga respectively.

Murunga surrendered to the Central police station in Kakamega on Saturday morning and was locked up after recording a statement. Malala, Echesa and Oduori were arrested separately on Friday. Each has denied wrongdoing.

Sports CS Rashid Echesa before the parliamentary Sports, Tourism and Culture committee on April 24, 2018
Sports CS Rashid Echesa before the parliamentary Sports, Tourism and Culture committee on April 24, 2018
Image: JACK OWUOR
 

On Thursday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i had announced a major security operation by the elite GSU to crush a gang calling itself 42 Brothers. It is accused of killing 14 people in the constituency in two months.

Sources close to police investigations told the Star that a decision was to be made yesterday on where the politicians will be charged.

"They were removed from here for security reasons, them being politicians, but the papers are ready and we're waiting for direction from the headquarters," one source said.

They did not, however, disclose the charges to be preferred against them. The suspects are to be arraigned today. On Saturday, Kakamega county police commander said they can be charged anywhere but that decision would be made later.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala
Image: FILE

On Saturday before he surrendered to the police, Murunga had been part of DP William Ruto's entourage. The DP held a function at the home of former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who ditched Ford Kenya for Jubilee.

The police quizzed the legislator for more than four hours before he was transferred to Eldoret.

On Saturday, Malala's lawyer and family demanded his release from custody so he could get medication. This was not granted. 

 

Meanwhile, Petronilla Mung'ayi, the last victim of the Matungu killings, and her daughter, Shaline Akh'asia, were buried on Saturday. Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was present.

(Edited by F'Orieny)

MORE:

Ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa arrested over Matungu killings

Echesa tried to evade cops using DP's convoy.
News
2 days ago

Matungu MP surrenders to police, a day after Echesa, Malala arrested

The MP had been given six hours to surrender himself to police.
News
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Western
20 May 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Cherargei defends Echesa, says Ruto link behind arrest
    19h ago Rift Valley

  2. Elderly farmer loses hybrid cows worth Sh2.2 million
    2d ago Central

  3. Release Malala to get diabetes medication - parents
    1d ago Nyanza

  4. Nude spell-binding Mombasa woman caught on video
    5d ago Coast

  5. ODM leaders demand arrest of youths who heckled Raila
    1d ago Western

Latest Videos