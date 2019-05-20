Fall armyworms invade farms in Budalang'i

Farmers from Budalang'i, Busia, are counting losses after fall armyworms destroyed 2,000 acres of maize.

Farmers on Friday, led by Ruambwa village administrator Jentrix Anyango appealed to the Busia government and the agriculture department to give them pesticides to spray on their farms. The farmers spoke to the Star at St Peters Ruambwa Primary School.

Anyango said unless something is done urgently, farmers from Ruambwa sublocation in Bunyala North ward will not harvest anything.

“Most maize farms in Ruambwa have been invaded by the fall armyworm,” she said.

Farmers Nicholas Mukudi and Susan Ajwang from Bulukhiro and Mukhweso villages said they have lost hope of harvesting maize this season.

They have lost two and one acre, respectively.

Bunyala North agricultural extension officer George Otieno had earlier given farmers in the sublocation pesticides to spray their farms. He advised farmers to wear protective clothes while spraying.