Budalang'i CDF gives school Sh500,000 to build toilets

The Budalang'i National Government-Constituency Development Fund has allocated Sh500,000 to construct a toilet block at St Peters Ruambwa Primary School.

Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala on Friday urged board chairman Peter Oduori and school head Wilfridah Okaro to start construction of the toilet as soon as possible since the existing ones are in a pathetic state.

The school has a population of 500 pupils.

"The cash that has been given is enough to construct a six-door toilet – three for girls and three for boys. I want the school management board to start making arrangements to ensure construction work begins to prevent the school from being closed by the department of public health,” the MP said.

He spoke after presenting the cheque to the school board of management.

Wanjala assured the school management board that he will bring an exhauster to remove the waste should the toilets get filled up.

School head Okaro thanked the Budalang'i CDF committee and the MP for the donation. The school head said work on the toilet project will start immediately after the fundraiser scheduled for June 8 to raise funds for fencing the school.