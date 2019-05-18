Vihiga launches land planning laboratory

The Vihiga government has launched the first Geospatial Technology Service Lab to improve service delivery.

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa launched the lab on Thursday in Mbale.

The GTS Lab will assist the county government distribute resources evenly.

With this technology, the county government will coordinate and improve communication, visibility, accurate revenue collection and mitigate historical land injustices.

Eugene said the county government should educate the public on the technology to strengthen devolution, create digital jobs for youths and eradicate crime.

He said each county government is required to develop their geospatial information system (GIS) data base, which will provide data for their proper planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of development.

“With the lab services in our national offices, corruption will have no room in this country or in our counties,” Eugene said.

Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) CEO Abala Wanga said the lab will host the database of the 14 counties in the region.

He said the bloc will encourage other member counties to establish their labs.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo said he was ready to share the GTS technology with other counties and open room for benchmarking.

He said the setting up of the lab will be of great benefit to LREB as Vihiga heads the ICT pillar for the league.

“Globally and locally, we have linked up with the GIS founders, Airbus and FAO to demonstrate this technology to county and community level to improve public participation. I used this technology in Emuhaya, when I served as MP,” he said.

Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba, Bungoma Deputy Governor Ngome Kibanani and representatives of development partners (Airbus, Locate IT, Esri and FAO) were present.

Ottichilo said the GTS technology is a new frontier towards sustainable development.

Khaemba asked county staff to support their respective governors' delivery on their mandate to residents.