Pupils sit on stones in mud-walled classrooms

At Nabutswi Primary School in Budalangi, pupils sit on stones for lack of desks in mud-walled classrooms.

The deplorable state of this classroom is far from unusual in poor rural areas.

Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala has been asked to intervene urgently and save the pupils from sitting on stones.

Speaking to the media at the school on Wednesday, deputy school head Edward Mazingira said the pupils in Classes 1 to 4 are learning in classrooms made of sticks and mud. They get soggy in the rain and could collapse.

He the 500 pupils face an acute shortage of desks and lack of classrooms, which has forced pupils to sit on stones.

“We appealing to Budalangi MP Wanjala to sympathise with the suffering pupils, buy desks and build permanent classes for Classes 1 to 4.," the deputy school head said.

Mazingira said the unsanitary mud walls pose a big health risk.

Teachers are forced to use plastic chairs without tables, he said.