Wetang'ula faults plan to import duty-free maize

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula has faulted a government proposal to import maize duty free.

The Bungoma senator accused the government of sidelining farmers with its plans to import the grain. He said silos in Eldoret and Bungoma are full of maize and there is no need for importation.

Wetang'ula said the move would be unfair to Kenyan farmers from whom the government has failed to purchase the grain.

"We are urging President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider supporting maize farmers in order to ensure that the country is producing enough food," he said.

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri recently met with millers and animal feed manufacturers and said government plans include waiving the 50 per cent duty imposed on imported grain from outside East Africa Community.

Kiunjuri said importation of yellow and white maize will begin when the stocks are exhausted.

"We are watching the situation closely to ensure that proper mechanisms for importation are put in place to avoid being caught unawares in the last minute," Kiunjuri said.

Wetang'ula while addressing mourners on Saturday during the funeral of Ruth Wakhungu in Tongaren constituency said many farmers have tonnes of maize in their stores and challenged the government to offer them good prices.

He called on the Ministry of Agriculture to give farmers subsidised fertiliser and seeds during planting and weeding times.

Wetang'ula who was accompanied by area MP and Ford Kenya secretary general Eseli Simiyu said the government should carry out a proper assessment in order to establish if the country has enough maize, adding that some farmers are still holding maize in their stores

The Cereal Growers Association last week said the government has made the agricultural environment worse by its latest strategies.

CGA chairman Furries Kulger said the plan by the government to import duty-free maize in July is untimely as it will coincide with harvesting period.

The farmers further said imposition of VAT on fuel and pesticides has pushed the cost of production higher by 15 percent.

CGA said the policy is unfriendly to the farmer and should be immediately reversed.

Food prices, especially of maize flour, have been escalating in the last month due to low supply. Farmers are not delivering their maize to the National Cereals and Produce Board.

Last month, Kiunjuri said the government is monitoring the food situation and if it reaches untenable levels, the state will release more maize into the market to stabilize prices.

"Due to the delayed onset of the 2019 long rain, the maize market prices have started showing an upward trend ranging from Sh2,200 to Sh2,800 as at April 1, 2019, while the 2kg maize flour packet is retailing at Sh80 to Sh85," Kiunjuri said.