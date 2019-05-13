Ojaamong lauds progress at Kocholia hospital

Infrastructure development at Kocholia Subcounty Hospital is on course, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has said.

Speaking during a fundraiser in aid of Kengatuny Primary School in Teso North subcounty on Friday, the governor said the health institution is recording good progress.

"Two wards are ready and only await the procurement of beds and mattresses before they are commissioned," he said, adding that cases of referring patients to Bungoma will soon be a thing of the past.

A month ago, patients and workers at the hospital criticiced the Busia government over lack of water at the facility, with some fearing that the shortage could lead to an outbreak and spread of diseases.

Patients and caretakers were forced to fetch water from the nearby river Malakisi.

But the county boss said all health institutions in the county are being equipped to required standards. "My government has also increased human resource to improve on service delivery," he said.

Ojaamong lauded the negotiations between the Senate and the National Assembly for increased allocation to counties, saying it will enable his government increase its development budget.

He said his government will construct a bridge linking Kengatuny and Adurukoit sublocations to reduce the distance of accessing the two villages.

Malaba South MCA David Kokonya thanked the governor for employing chief of staff Sebastian Okiring' and Public Works executive Okwara Ekirapa.

Kokonya said he has procured a new tractor from the Ward Development Fund to help farmers till their land at subsidised rates.

Ekirapa lauded the governor for constructing nine secondary schools in Amagoro division during his tenure as area MP.