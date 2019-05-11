Kakamega school faces closure for lack of latrines

• School in MP Bernard Shinali's village urgently needs new latrines as existing ones are full.
• Head teacher says appeals to NG-CDF leaders to help have failed and parents cannot raise Sh2 million to build latrines in two weeks.
Learning for more than 500 pupils at Lirhembe Primary School in Ikolomani constituency, Kakamega county, might be interrupted if parents and stakeholders do not intervene to construct new latrines.
The government has threatened to close the school in two weeks if no new latrines are built.
Kakamega South subcounty public health officer Oliver Walutila said he was shocked that pupils of Lirhembe help themselves in the bush and maize plantations.
The officer warned the school will be closed if the management does not act within two weeks.
The school's latrines are full and pose health dangers to the children.
Walutila said the school was previously served with a 28–day notice to build 10 latrines, four for boys and six for girls, but nothing has been done.
“We have now given them a reminder and asked the school management to build latrines within 14 days or else we shall close the school and take the school leadership to court,” he said.
School head teacher Jane Mudola expressed fears the school might be closed as attempts to get help from the NG-CDF have been futile.
“We have talked to Ikolomani NG-CDF chairman but he said there is no vote head in the fund for building latrines. I now don’t know what else to do and parents cannot raise over Sh2 million that is needed to build the toilets,” Mudola said
The head teacher is now appealing to area leaders including area MP Bernard Shinali to intervene and save the school that is within his village from being closed.
“I believe our MP will intervene because he has the agenda of education as a top priority in this constituency. He cannot let his school be closed. He has been very supportive of this school and we really appreciate,” Mudola said.
Public health officer Walutila regretted that some of the school management committee members take the issue of pupils relieving themselves in the bush and maize plantations as normal.