Kakamega school faces closure for lack of latrines

Learning for more than 500 pupils at Lirhembe Primary School in Ikolomani constituency, Kakamega county, might be interrupted if parents and stakeholders do not intervene to construct new latrines.

The government has threatened to close the school in two weeks if no new latrines are built.

Kakamega South subcounty public health officer Oliver Walutila said he was shocked that pupils of Lirhembe help themselves in the bush and maize plantations.

The officer warned the school will be closed if the management does not act within two weeks.

The school's latrines are full and pose health dangers to the children.

Walutila said the school was previously served with a 28–day notice to build 10 latrines, four for boys and six for girls, but nothing has been done.

“We have now given them a reminder and asked the school management to build latrines within 14 days or else we shall close the school and take the school leadership to court,” he said.