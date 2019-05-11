Five Busia vocational centres to get facelift

Five vocational training centres in Busia will undergo infrastructural improvement, county executive for Education and Vocational Training John Mwami has said.

Sh3.2 million has been allocated to Katakwa VTC in Teso North for renovation of a workshop.

The county has allocated Sh2.2m for the construction of a workshop at Onyunyur VTC in Teso South.

Nambale and Dirakho VTCs in Funyula will benefit from similar projects worth Sh4 million each.

Bukoma VTC in Bunyala has been allocated Sh4 million for the construction of an administration block.

Mwami released the details to the press after a tour of Katakwa, Amagoro and Onyunyur VTCs to inspect facilities.

The CEC said Butula and Matayos will also be considered in the current financial year, adding that 11 VTCs across the county will also benefit from modern gates as part of branding.

Mwami said his department has involved VTC principals and management to identify contractors to undertake the renovations.

He told institutions that are set to receive the conditional grants to use the funds for the intended purposes, warning them that the money will only be paid to contractors.

Meanwhile, the national government has included Busia among the counties to get a national polytechnic, according to the Third Medium Term Plan 2018-2022.

Busia county chief officer for Vocational Training Daniel Mogoria lauded the move, saying one of the existing VTCs with spacious land will be elevated to a national polytechnic.

He said the national government intends to complete construction of 70 technical centres including Chamasiri, Nambale, Matayos and Butula. Okame, Bunyala and Bumbe are already operational.