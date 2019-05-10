State to train 150 boda bodas in Lurambi

Boda boda operators in Lurambi constituency will be trained on the new public transport regulations.

The initiative will be carried out by the national government and Automobile Association.

Some 150 operators from all the six wards in the constituency have been picked for the pilot.

MP Titus Khamala said the NG-CDF has set aside Sh2 million for the programme.

"Some riders applied for bursaries alongside other education bursary applicants to pay fees for their driving classes and they have already been awarded," he said.

Khamala said training is the only way for the operators to avoid constant friction with traffic police and harassment.

He spoke at the NG-CDF offices in Kakamega town on Thursday, when he issued cheques for Sh24 million to secondary, college and university students. More than 7,000 applicants received bursaries.

Khamala warned CDF contractors who do shoddy work that they will be blacklisted and will not be paid.

The legislator said he will request withdrawal of the constituency from the Roads 2,000 Programme run by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority from next year.

Khamala said Kerra was holding his constituency's Sh10 million, which could benefit residents.

"From next year, we want to be given our money to use it on other development projects," he said.

But Kakamega Roads deputy director Peter Mbaabu said the authority implements projects that have been approved and due process is followed.

He said donor projects cannot be changed. "You either stick to approved projects or lose them," Mbaabu said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)