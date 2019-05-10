IN PILOT PHASE

State to train 150 boda bodas in Lurambi

NG-CDF has set aside Sh2 million for the pilot to cover constituency's six wards.

In Summary

• MP says training the only way the operators will avoid friction with traffic police and harassment.

• Those who applied for bursaries to pay for driving classes have been awarded.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala in Kakamega
SH2 MILLION KITTY: Lurambi MP Titus Khamala in Kakamega
Image: CALISTUS LUCHETU

Boda boda operators in Lurambi constituency will be trained on the new public transport regulations.

The initiative will be carried out by the national government and Automobile Association.

Some 150 operators from all the six wards in the constituency have been picked for the pilot.

 

MP Titus Khamala said the NG-CDF has set aside Sh2 million for the programme. 

 

"Some riders applied for bursaries alongside other education bursary applicants to pay fees for their driving classes and they have already been awarded," he said.

Khamala said training is the only way for the operators to avoid constant friction with traffic police and harassment. 

He spoke at the NG-CDF offices in Kakamega town on Thursday, when he issued cheques for Sh24 million to secondary, college and university students. More than 7,000 applicants received bursaries.

Khamala warned CDF contractors who do shoddy work that they will be blacklisted and will not be paid. 

The legislator said he will request withdrawal of the constituency from the Roads 2,000 Programme run by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority from next year.

Khamala said Kerra was holding his constituency's Sh10 million, which could benefit residents. 

 

"From next year, we want to be given our money to use it on other development projects," he said.

But Kakamega Roads deputy director Peter Mbaabu said the authority implements projects that have been approved and due process is followed.

 

He said donor projects cannot be changed. "You either stick to approved projects or lose them," Mbaabu said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

MORE:

Behaviour change first step in reducing road carnage, says NTSA

Matatu welfare says 85 per cent of accidents result of road users behaviour
News
3 days ago

Boda boda riders held for eloping with minors

Two men claim they were married to the schoolgirls
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Western
10 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Uproar as Kilifi children taught in flooded classroom
    10h ago Coast

  2. Blow to ODM as Ganda by-election called
    4h ago Coast

  3. Uhuru asked to resolve Sh1bn Eldoret land row
    4h ago Rift Valley

  4. Bail plea in Wangechi murder case on May 27
    4h ago Rift Valley

  5. I was not arrested over corruption, says Kahiga
    4h ago Nairobi

Latest Videos