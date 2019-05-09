Budalang'i residents want Sh5.9m market rebuilt

Members of Bunge la Wananchi want Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong' to rebuild the Sh5.9 million Budalang'i market, citing poor workmanship.

The market was built by the former CDF committee.

Chairman Wellington Asembo on Tuesday said since it was built the facility has not been occupied because the stalls slant and cannot hold goods.

"We are appealing to the governor to renovate the market to the required standards," he said at Budalang'i trading centre.

Asembo said the traders have been forced to build make-shift stalls along the road to sell their goods.

He said the floodlights at the trading centre are broken, putting traders' lives at risk.

Bunyala North MCA Fred Musirimba told the traders that the county government will rectify the anomaly as soon as funds are available.

“I want to assure you that the shoddily built market, which consumed a lot of the taxpayer's money, will be renovated so the traders can occupy them,” he said.

Musirimba told the traders the faulty floodlights will be repaired urgently.

He, however, cautioned them against building makeshift kiosks on the roadside saying they are endangering their lives.

Edited by Josephine M. Mayuya