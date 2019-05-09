SHODDY JOB

Budalang'i residents want Sh5.9m market rebuilt

Chairman says the facility has not been occupied because the stalls slant and cannot hold goods.

In Summary

• Chairman says the facility has not been occupied because the stalls slant and cannot hold goods.

• Was built by the former CDF committee. 

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong' during the burial of Semeyo Emojong, 90, in Kasinge village, Teso North subcounty.
POOR WORKMANSHIP: Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong' during the burial of Semeyo Emojong, 90, in Kasinge village, Teso North subcounty.
Image: EMOJONG OSERE

Members of Bunge la Wananchi want Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong' to rebuild the Sh5.9 million Budalang'i market, citing poor workmanship.

The market was built by the former CDF committee. 

Chairman Wellington Asembo on Tuesday said since it was built the facility has not been occupied because the stalls slant and cannot hold goods.

 
 

"We are appealing to the governor to renovate the market to the required standards," he said at Budalang'i trading centre. 

Asembo said the traders have been forced to build make-shift stalls along the road to sell their goods.

He said the floodlights at the trading centre are broken, putting traders' lives at risk.

Bunyala North MCA Fred Musirimba told the traders that the county government will rectify the anomaly as soon as funds are available.

“I want to assure you that the shoddily built market, which consumed a lot of the taxpayer's money, will be renovated so the traders can occupy them,” he said.

Musirimba told the traders the faulty floodlights will be repaired urgently.

He, however, cautioned them against building makeshift kiosks on the roadside saying they are endangering their lives.

 
 

Edited by Josephine M. Mayuya

MORE:

Budalang'i school risks closure for lack of toilets

The school has four filled up latrines, no fence with mud walled classrooms.
Counties
5 days ago

Busia gets boost in bid to promote cultural tourism

Annual cultural festivals, community engagement workshops also targeted
Counties
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
09 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Man kills new wife, 18, in Kitui
    2h ago Eastern

  2. Governors want more cash for food security pillar
    2h ago Coast

  3. Garissa NGOs urged to align work with county
    2h ago North Eastern

  4. Kisumu to set up Sh248m paediatric hospital in Seme
    2h ago Nyanza

  5. Two held amid rise in defilements
    2h ago Nyanza

Latest Videos