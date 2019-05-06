REDUCE SPENDING

Stop further external borrowing, MP tells Uhuru

In Summary

• Bunyasi says Kenyans cannot shoulder more loans burden

• A large fraction of revenue the government is collecting locally is being transferred abroad to repay loans 

 

Nambale MP John Bunyasi at Lupida secondary school
DEBT: Nambale MP John Bunyasi at Lupida secondary school
Image: BY EMOJONG OSERE

President Uhuru Kenyatta should suspend plans to negotiate for more foreign loans and focus on servicing the existing ones, an MP has said.

Nambale MP John Bunyasi on Friday said Kenyans cannot shoulder more loans burden.

He said a large fraction of revenue the government is collecting locally is being transferred abroad to repay loans the Jubilee government secured since 2013.

“Almost 60 per cent of our revenue goes to servicing debts,” Bunyasi said. He spoke at Lupida Secondary School when he presided over a ceremony in which he gave out CDF cheques to selected secondary and primary schools to develop classrooms, laboratories and latrines.

“We are heavily indebted and what the top leadership should do is suspend any plans to secure more loans and reduce spending.”

The lawmaker spoke two weeks after Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga jetted out to China seeking to secure a Sh368 billion loan for the extension of the SGR to Kisumu. They failed to secure the loan.

Uhuru in October last year told CNN that Chinese loans to Kenya do not bother him.

 

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EMOJONG OSERE AND GILBERT OCHIENG
Western
06 May 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Embu family murders hurt kids education
    5h ago Eastern

  2. Yala swamp demarcation to start
    5h ago Western

  3. Embrace blood donation, Garissa residents told
    5h ago North Eastern

  4. Don't cheat in exams as there's no shortcut to life -Duale
    5h ago North Eastern

  5. I'm no Probox — I'm a V-8, Jumwa tells Atwoli
    5h ago Coast

Latest Videos