MP launches 'buy Kenya build Kenya' campaign

An MP wants Kenyans to prioritise the purchase of Kenyan products.

This, she says, will promote the growth and development of local industries, which are critical in the provision of employment.

If every household targets spending at least 80 per cent of its budget on the acquisition of local products, Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua says, the country would be sure of witnessing robust local industrial development.

She was speaking in Amukura in Teso South constituency when she helped women groups from Busia county raise funds for the establishment of small businesses.

“We have been hearing about the presence of plastic rice in our shops,” she said.

“We constantly consume goods whose origin and safety we do not understand. The only answer lies in the promotion of the consumption of what we locally produce.”

Mutua who is serving her second term as Busia women rep, rooted for the consumption of locally produced foods which she said were fresh, uncontaminated and healthy.

She spoke after the United States Department of Agriculture Service(USDAS) reported that Kenya’s food imports of corn, rice and wheat were projected to rise in 2020 due to a sharp decline in local supplies.