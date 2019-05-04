Bungoma hostile for journalists, says press club official

Bungoma is one of the hostile regions for journalists to work in, county Press Club chairman Nebert Wafula said on Friday.

The official said journalists have been threatened with dire consequences if they highlight negatives stories about the county government.

He spoke during World Press Freedom Day in Bungoma. This year’s theme is Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in times of Disinformation.

Bungoma journalists planted trees, cleaned Bungoma town and engaged residents in the registration for Huduma Namba.

Wafula said journalists have been targeted by people working for top leaders in the county. “They have been called names and profiled for airing and highlighting the wrongs the county has been doing,” he said.

The official said majority of leaders have reported journalists to the police with an aim to intimidate them. Some have even been arraigned in court to silence them.

Wafula urged county leaders to allow journalists to work without interference.

He the media has largely been successful in promoting and supporting devolution.

World Press Freedom Day has been set aside by Unesco to celebrate journalism and check the progress of press freedom around the world.

According to Unesco, May 3 is a day that informs citizens of the violations of press freedom. In dozens of countries around the world, publications are censored, fined, suspended and closed down, while journalists, editors and publishers are harassed, attacked, detained and even murdered.