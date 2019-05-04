440 PUPILS

Budalang'i school risks closure for lack of toilets

The school has four latrines but all are full

In Summary

• Mugabe says efforts by the school management board to seek assistance from the Budalang'i CDF have been unsuccessful.

• The school three months to construct toilets or be closed.

Class four pupils at Kenya Gauze primary in Budalang'i sitting in their dilapidated room.
Class four pupils at Kenya Gauze primary in Budalang'i sitting in their dilapidated room.
Image: COURTESY

A Budalang'i school risks being closed after three months because the toilets are full.

The 440 pupils of Kenya Gauze Primary School might be locked out on the expiry of a three-month closure notice issued by the department of health on Tuesday. The school has four latrines but all are full. 

Deputy head teacher Robert Mugabe on Thursday said efforts by the school management board to seek assistance from the Budalang'i CDF have not been successful.

He said the department of public health has given the school three months to construct toilets or be closed.

“Our fear is that pupils might be locked out of the school on the expiry of the three-month notice. I'm appealing to well-wishers to come to the aid of the school to prevent learning disruptions,” Mugabe said.

He said the institution, which was started in 2004, still has no fence. Standard 1 and 5 pupils study in mud classrooms, which were built by parents.

Mugabe said the ECDE classroom project funded by the Busia government in 2016 has not been completed and this has hurt learning.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
04 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Huduma Namba to improve services — Waiguru
    2h ago Central

  2. Embu town to get facelift in upgrade of roads, car parks
    2h ago Eastern

  3. Over 3.2 million listed for NIIMS in Nyanza
    2h ago Nyanza

  4. Poor state of fisher's boats scare Mutua into involvement
    2h ago Coast

  5. Baringo MCAs remove 'foreign' clerk amid fist fights
    2h ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos