Cleric protests calls to block politicians' donations in church

A Bungoma cleric has vehemently opposed the calls against donation to churches by politicians.

The debate on whether politicians should donate money to churches has been received by mixed reactions across the country. Anglican archbishop Ole Sapit last month said the church should be in the front line in fighting graft and should not just accept money from politicians whose sources are not known.

Speaking to the Star on Wednesday in Webuye town, Reverend Herman Kasili of Gospel Light House Church said all money comes from the Lord. Kasili said the cash that is brought to churches is usually sanctified and prayed for "to make it clean if it has come from evil paths".

"I do not know why people are opposing money from politicians for development of the church. They think the money is from the devil, but that is not the case," Kasili said, citing a book in the Bible that says "silver and gold are mine, says the Lord."

The cleric said giving comes from the heart and "is not is in many people."

He urged residents against blocking leaders and politicians from assisting church projects.

He said the church is vital in bringing peace to the country through prayers. "I want to ask President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and all the politicians in the country who have been assisting to build churches if they have been paying their tithes, which is vital in their leadership, to keep it up."

He added, "We also are against leaders who have been accusing men of God of enriching themselves through offering and misappropriation of church funds; that is wrong and against the Bible."

Kasili, who is the chairman of the Lake Region Economic Bloc, said God blesses a congregation that blesses church leaders, adding that politicians are below church leaders in church.

"When politicians come to church, let them just greet the congregation and if they want to speak politics, let them find other platforms to do so."

