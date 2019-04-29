Unite to win presidency, Savula tells Luhya leaders

Luhya leaders must unite for one of them to become president in 2022, Lugari MP Ayub Savula has said.

Savula said ANC leader Musalia Mudavavi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya should agree on who will fly the Luhya flag in the next general election to consolidate the community's votes.

The three have expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Savula said the presidency has eluded Luhyas for decades because of divisions among leaders.

“We have numbers as a community and what we want is our leaders to put aside their personal interests and unite,” Savula said.

He said Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and Oparanya only have 2022 to deliver the presidency "because they will not be allowed to confuse the community again in 2027."

Savula spoke at Lugulu Primary School in Sango, Likuyani constituency on Friday.

Both Mudavadi and Wetang’ula have pledged to work together and support a single candidate for the presidency in 2022. Attempts to merge ANC and Ford Kenya have however failed.

A week ago, Savula said ANC foiled attempts by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale to mortgage the party and ford Kenya to the DP through the proposed merger.

Oparanya has said he is in talks with ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to back his bid in 2022.

He said he will not back Ruto’s presidential bid, calling Luhya leaders supporting the DP "a let down to the community."

