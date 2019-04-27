Don't turn Grade 3 pupils into guinea pigs, Wetang'ula tells Magoha

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula on Friday criticised the state on its plans to have national exams for Grade 3 pupils under the competency-based curriculum.

He termed the decision strange and outrageous. Wetang'ula spoke at his Kanduyi home.

"I know for a fact that even Class 4 pupils in most of our public schools do not have textbooks and it means the same situation is happening for the lower class pupils," he said.

He urged Education CS George Magoha to look into the issue before allowing its implementation.

"Magoha wants 100 per cent transition for the Class 8 p[upils. When you set exams for Class 3, where will the failures go? Will they go on or be forced to repeat?" he asked.

The lawmaker warned the government against experimenting systems with pupils. An exam must have a target it intends to achieve, he said.

"Is it just an exam that will be used to gobble public resources because we will prepare exam materials, pay invigilators, markers and many other logistics?"

The Ford Kenya party leader said Magoha must consult widely if he is to succeed in transforming the education sector. The CS is a man of impeccable credentials going by what was seen during his vetting at Parliament and this should be seen through sound decisions, Wetang'ula said.

He added that Kenyans have a legitimate expectation that Magoha will restructure and improve the education sector.

"Education in this country has always been driven by sectorial consultations and stakeholders' interests. We have sponsors of schools that include churches, teachers, parents, executives and students at large and they should not be left out," the former Senate Minority leader said.

"Looking at what is going on, Magoha might create serious issues in the education sector and he should know the difference between coming up with sober decisions and experiments. I had Magoha say he has no reverse gear. You can never run such a critical sector with such a fixed mind and opinion. I expected him to consult and you can't ignore Knut in any reforms in the education sector."

The senator lashed out at Magoha for arresting and intimidating Knut officials by allowing state agencies that deal with crime to arrest them, yet they are fighting for teachers' rights.

"I urge Magoha that in his bid and gusto to implement the competency-based curriculum that is shrouded in a lot of controversies, he should know that it's a slippery path for him and it's the same that kicked Amina Mohamed from that docket"

Wetang'ula warned the CS against arrogance. He was accompanioed by Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome, Bungoma Knut secretary general Ken Nganga and Ford Kenya youth leader Wafula Wakoli.