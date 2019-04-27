Busia contractors agree to complete 30 ECDE classrooms

Busia county has agreed with contractors to complete early childhood development education projects that have taken a longer period than expected.

Education executive John Mwami said 30 classrooms had been behind schedule. The contractors made their commitments in writing.

During a meeting at Busia Agricultural Training Centre, the Education and Vocational Training department and the contractors whose work had been delayed agreed to resume work.

ECDE chief officer Lydia Nabwire read the resolutions. They also deliberated on payment issues to ensure the figures on local purchase order tally with those in the bills of quantities. Payments will be made promptly and inspectors will be required to visit project sites.

Once completed work is certified, files will be moved to relevant offices so they can fast-track payments.

“To address transport challenges for technical staff field visits, the department will procure a double cabin and Nissan vehicles. Contractors have also been mandated to give work plans to facilitate field visits by technical staff,” Mwami said.

County Assembly Education committee chairperson Novena Ndaliro said they will come up with a bill seeking to have a four-member technical team to ensure fulfillment of all contractual obligations in relation to the technical, finance, legal and engineering issues in the Education department.

Also present were Public Works Quantity Surveyor John Amiani, Vocational Training chief officer Daniel Mogoria and ECDE director Douglas Barasa.