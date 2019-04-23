Raila not to blame for Jubilee wrangles, says Shebesh

Jubilee politicians must tone down their rhetoric and stop wrangling if they have to save the party from looming implosion.

This is according to Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh and Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba. They warned that constant feuding will destabilise the party.

The trio spoke on Saturday on Che’s Bay in Budalang'i, Busia. They issued relief food to residents. The food was donated by the Ababu Namwamba Foundation in partnership with other non-governmental organisations.

Shebesh defended ODM leader Raila Odinga against claims he is engineering the fall of Jubilee.

“I want to state here and now that ODM leader Raila Odinga is not behind the wrangles currently being witnessed in the Jubilee Party. Therefore, we want to call upon the party members to stop wrangles, which we fear might end up destabilising the party,” she said.

DP William Ruto allies had accused the former PM of plotting to wreck the party. President Uhuru Kenyatta has also dismissed the claims, saying Raila has nothing to do with Jubilee woes. Uhuru is the Jubilee Party leader, while Ruto is the deputy leader.

The three leaders said Kenyans are tired of daily wrangles and warned that there was a likelihood of the government failing to achieve the Big Four agenda if constant politicking is not stopped.

Governor Laboso urged leaders to prioritise the needs of wananchi. She said hunger is threatening the lives of many Kenyans and must be tackled.

Namwamba called for a focus on the development agenda to improve the economic wellbeing of the common man.