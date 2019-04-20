Arrest men out past 11pm, Ottichilo tells police

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo has urged police to arrest all men on the street after 11pm, saying they're bad role models.

Ottichilo said boys have major problems because their fathers spend most of their time in bars and return home drunk, unable to offer any guidance to them.

“These people will be locked up in police cells for two days. They must sit with their children to understand their needs and aspirations to understand them,” Ottichilo said.

He said unlike the girls who spend most of the time with their mothers, boys had no role models in the families.

The governor faulted lack of guidance for the growing murders of university students by lovers, ex-lovers and spurned lovers.

He said parents have abdicated their duty of ensuring proper upbringing of their children and left the responsibility to teachers, who are overburdened.

The county boss spoke at county headquarters on Thursday when he received the trophy won by Fauzia Kadesa of Emutsuru Primary School in the National Drama and Film festival. It was held at Kibabii University in Bungoma.

The winning poem was about mothers completely delegating all their parental responsibilities to househelps.

Kadesa, a pre-primary 1 (PP1) pupil ,won the overall trophy in the poem-ECDE category. She was the only participant from a public school.

Ottichilo said the county fully backs the new Competency-Based Curriculum because it will help learners nurture talents instead of focusing on academics alone.

He said all ECDE teachers will be employed, saying the programme's problems have been resolved.

The county had constructed 75 ECDE classrooms and a similar number of classrooms were under construction, the county boss said.

The county government will complete all classrooms that were started his predecessor Moses Akaranga, he said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)