Support teaching of oral literature, institutions told

Learning institutions have been told to support the teaching of oral literature to enhance public speaking skills and critical thinking among learners.

Speaking during the gala ceremony of the national Drama and Film Festival, the chairman Kenya National Drama and Film Festivals, Prof C J Odhiambo encouraged learners and teachers to venture into teaching of oral literature.

“Oral dance and spoken word poetry support critical thinking and speaking skills of the learners in class,” Odhiambo said.

He said drama and film festivals is an intervention programme that gives the youth time to participate and also acts as a tool of educating them on good morals.

Odhiambo said that the festival is a platform to mainstream learners with special talents.

He thanked all the participants, teachers, Ministry of Education, the Kenya Film Classification Board and Communication Authority of Kenya for providing trophies for the winner at the festival. Others are Citizen Radio and the Kenya National Union of Post-Primary Education.

He commended Nairobi and western regions for being the first and second winning regions in the Plays category.