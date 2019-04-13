Sugar task force to present report to Uhuru in two weeks

The task force looking into the plight of the sugar sector is finalising its report and will present it to President Uhuru Kenyatta in two weeks, Kakamega Governor Wycliff Oparanya has said.

He said the team has had meetings in the sugar zones across the country and even benchmarked outside the country to find out how the industry is run.

“The president tasked us to look into issues affecting the sugar industry. Since November last year we have gone around the country meeting farmers and stakeholders. We have even gone outside the country to Mauritius and Egypt," Oparanya said.

"We will finish the report next week and will present it to the President when he returns to the country from Mauritius."

He said the report will unveil stakeholders' recommendations and sugar millers' revival. Oparanya said revival of Mumias Sugar Company is among the top recommendations. He said the factory, if revamped, would play a big role in strengthening the economy of the Western Kenya.

“My greatest responsibility is to see to it that Mumias Sugar Factory is revived. I plan with the team and ensure this comes to pass," the governor said.

Oparanya, who is also the national sugarcane task force co-chairman with Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, asked farmers who had given up on cane farming to reconsider their decision.

“I know many farmers had abandoned the business of cane growing but I want to confirm to you that we are going to come up with a special programme on how people from this region can go back to serious cane growing," Oparanya said.

Oparanya said this on Wednesday in Matungu Sub County during the installation of the newly employed Community Area Administrators.