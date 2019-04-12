Teachers told to allow students get Huduma Namba

School heads in Funyula constituency in Busia county will face stern action for conducting holiday tuition instead of allowing students to register for Huduma Namba.

Namuduru assistant chief Josphat Sande said yesterday children should be at home for holidays and not in school for tuition.

“I want to put on notice primary and secondary school heads within Namuduru sub-location in Funyula constituency keeping their students in school for holiday tuition instead of allowing them to register for Huduma Namba," he said

A spot-check by the Star established that even though the government banned holiday tuition in all schools, some secondary schools on the border of Busia and Siaya counties have defied the directive.

Students who spoke on condition of anonymity said they have not been given an opportunity by their school heads to go and register for Huduma Namba.