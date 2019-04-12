DIRECTIVE DEFIED

Teachers told to allow students get Huduma Namba

Chief warns school heads of stern action

In Summary

• Some schools are conducting holiday tuition and denying students a chance to register.

• Government banned tuition but some schools in Busia have defied the directive.

Mzee Enock Shicveka registering for NIIMS at Kambi Mwanza market in Malava subcounty
HUDUMA NAMBA: Mzee Enock Shicveka registering for NIIMS at Kambi Mwanza market in Malava subcounty
Image: HILTON OTENYO

School heads in Funyula constituency in Busia county will face stern action for conducting holiday tuition instead of allowing students to register for Huduma Namba.

Namuduru assistant chief Josphat Sande said yesterday children should be at home for holidays and not in school for tuition.

“I want to put on notice primary and secondary school heads within Namuduru sub-location in Funyula constituency keeping their students in school for holiday tuition instead of allowing them to register for Huduma Namba," he said

A spot-check by the Star established that even though the government banned holiday tuition in all schools, some secondary schools on the border of Busia and Siaya counties have defied the directive.

Students who spoke on condition of anonymity said they have not been given an opportunity by their school heads to go and register for Huduma Namba.

20,000 list for Huduma Namba in Nyeri

Politicians, administrators and the church unite to encourage people to list
Counties
1 day ago

Over 30,000 people registered for Huduma Namba in Migori

Counties
1 day ago
by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
12 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Mumias not selling assets, says chairman
    5h ago Western

  2. Biometric registration to get rid of ghost workers
    5h ago North Eastern

  3. Residents eject contractor from Sh24bn dam site
    5h ago Central

  4. City hawkers to be licensed, pay fees under bill
    5h ago Nairobi

  5. Mishi Mboko gets boost in bid to be Mombasa governor
    5h ago Coast

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES