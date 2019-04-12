Hope for patients as Busia gets CT scan

Patients can expect advanced treatment following installation of a CT scan at Busia County Referral Hospital.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong will launch the equipment this month after safety assessment and training of staff.

The scan further improves healthcare at the hospital after the launch of radiology and renal units by President Uhuru Kenyatta over two years ago.

The government has installed CT scans in close to 20 counties out of the total 37 selected under the universal health coverage programme.

Busia county radiologist Namudala Emukule said the CT scan will be used to diagnose cancer and other complicated diseases and emergencies.

Busia patients have been going to neighbouring counties in search of CT scan services, incurring huge medical costs.