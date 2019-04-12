RELIEF

Hope for patients as Busia gets CT scan

To be used to diagnose cancer and other complicated diseases

In Summary

• Governor Ojaamong to launch equipment this month after safety assessment and training of staff.

• Scan further improves healthcare at the hospital after the launch of radiology and renal units.

President Uhuru Kenyaytta and Deputy William Ruto launched equipment at the renal and radiology units at Busia County Referral Hospital
ADVANCED: President Uhuru Kenyaytta and Deputy William Ruto launched equipment at the renal and radiology units at Busia County Referral Hospital
Image: JANE CHEROTICH

Patients can expect advanced treatment following installation of a CT scan at Busia County Referral Hospital.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong will launch the equipment this month after safety assessment and training of staff.

The scan further improves healthcare at the hospital after the launch of radiology and renal units by President Uhuru Kenyatta over two years ago.

The government has installed CT scans in close to 20 counties out of the total 37 selected under the universal health coverage programme.

Busia county radiologist  Namudala Emukule  said the CT scan will be used to diagnose cancer and other complicated diseases and emergencies.

Busia patients have been going to neighbouring counties in search of CT scan services, incurring huge medical costs.

Raila launches projects as handshake bears fruit

Handshake will ensure all parts of the country get equal development projects
News
6 days ago
by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Western
12 April 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Mumias not selling assets, says chairman
    5h ago Western

  2. Biometric registration to get rid of ghost workers
    5h ago North Eastern

  3. Residents eject contractor from Sh24bn dam site
    5h ago Central

  4. City hawkers to be licensed, pay fees under bill
    5h ago Nairobi

  5. Mishi Mboko gets boost in bid to be Mombasa governor
    5h ago Coast

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES