Top school appeals for Sh45m to build more classrooms

A leading primary school in Kakamega county is in dire need of extra classrooms following high enrollment under the government’s 100 per cent transition policy.

St Peter’s Mumias Boys Boarding and Day Primary School urgently requires Sh45 million to build classrooms and dormitories to ease congestion.

The school, in Mumias West subcounty, emerged top in the county in last year's KCPE examination, posting a mean of 383.54. A total of 169 of its pupils joined national schools and 53 extra county schools. Only five joined county secondary schools.

Sister Anne Onyancha, the headteacher, said the school needs to put up additional classrooms and other facilities to accommodate additional pupils.

Onyancha said they urgently need at least 10 more classrooms, a 200-bed capacity dormitory and new pit latrines.

The school, established 90 years ago, has 1,601 pupils in six streams.

“We are strained to the extent that some pupils take their lessons from the dining hall. The envisaged quality education can only be achieved if learners study in a friendly environment,” Sister Onyancha said.

“We only have 32 TSC teachers and 13 employed by the board of management. We are supposed to have between 40 and 50 teachers as per the new education curriculum to match the ever-increasing numbers.”

Mumias West subcounty director of Education Thomas Mukabi said the ministry has limited resources.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his State of the Nation address last Thursday, said the government will allocate Sh10 billion for infrastructure development in schools.

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba yesterday accused the government of skewed distribution of funds for development in schools.

He said that education officials allocate schools in the areas they come from more money.

