Wangamati impeachment petition dead on arrival, say MCAs

Bungoma MCAs have laughed off a bid to impeach Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, saying the petition will be dead on arrival.

Webuye-based human rights activist Moses Lukoye wants Wangamati and Deputy Governor Charles Ngome removed from office for alleged abuse of office.

Speaker Emmanuel Situma said the petition will be read on Tuesday next week when the assembly resumes sitting after a recess.

Ndivisi MCA Martin Pepela said the petition will derail development.

Pepela, who talked to the Star on Tuesday in Webuye town, urged Lukoye to drop the petition.

"I want to tell him (Lukoye) to rethink the move since it's not a wise one."

Lukoye accuses Wangamati of failure to abide by the regulations of a public servant, citing conflict of interest and employment of unqualified staff.

Musikoma MCA George Makari said the petition met the requirements but warned it will cause chaos in the county.

Pepela said MCAs had more pressing issued to discuss. "As an assembly, we would like to tell Lukoye that we do not have time to discuss matters concerning impeachment nor any other sideshows that will only divide residents."

The second term independent MCA said it was time Bungoma focussed on development issues like other counties.

Pepela said Lukoye unsuccessfully tried to impeach former Governor Kenneth Lusaka. "As a human rights activist, Lukoye should focus on raising petitions that will see more roads being built, more health facilities being set up and more development programmes implemented rather than being used by politicians to sabotage county affairs."

He said most MCAs supported Wangamati's regime and will not allow the petition to sail through. "I want to say without any fear of contradiction that the petition is dead on arrival."

Ford Kenya nominated MCA Luke Opwora said Wangamati should be given time to deliver on his campaign promises. "We as the assembly are committed to working harmoniously with the executive to transform Bungoma," Opwora said.

Once tabled, Lukoye's petition is expected to be forwarded to the Public administration committee chaired by Kabuyefwe MCA Joan Lutukayi.