Quintuplets' mum to be buried Saturday

Everlyne Namukhula, the mother of 20-day-old quintuplets, will be buried on Saturday.

Everlyne died at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital last Sunday of peripartum cardiomyopathy (weakness of heart muscle). Peripartum cardiomyopathy is a heart condition that affects women after delivery.

MTRH pathologist Benson Macharia said a team that conducted the autopsy found fluid in Namukhula’s chest, lungs and abdomen cavity.

The 28-year-old woman gave birth to the five babies - three girls and two boys - at Kakamega County Referral Hospital on March 12. The boys died a week ago after developing breathing problems.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya visited Namukhula's family at Sisokhe village in Navakholo constituency on Monday and formed a funeral committee comprising four county executives.

The county government will meet all the burial expenses. The executives are Joseph Indire (Education), Beatrice Sabana (Public Service), Robert Makhanu (Sports) and John Wangwe (Water and Environment).

The county polytechnic will build a three-bedroom semi-permanent house for the family.

Yesterday, Kakamega Health executive Rachael Okumu was sent to negotiate Namukhula's hospital bills with MTRH's CEO.

“We would have wished to move the body to Kakamega before the burial. We are hoping to negotiate the hospital and mortuary bills,” Makhanu said.

The county government has offered to help in the upkeep of the remaining babies.