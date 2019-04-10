GONE TOO SOON

Quintuplets' mum to be buried Saturday

Everlyne Namukhula died on Sunday after developing weakness of heart muscle

In Summary

• The county polytechnic will build a semi-permanent house for the family.

• Kakamega Health executive to negotiate bills with the MTRH boss.

Everlyne Namukhula, the mother of 20-day-old quintuplets, will be buried on Saturday.

Everlyne died at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital last Sunday of peripartum cardiomyopathy (weakness of heart muscle). Peripartum cardiomyopathy is a heart condition that affects women after delivery.

MTRH pathologist Benson Macharia said a team that conducted the autopsy found fluid in Namukhula’s chest, lungs and abdomen cavity.

 
 

The 28-year-old woman gave birth to the five babies -  three girls and two boys - at Kakamega County Referral Hospital on March 12. The boys died a week ago after developing breathing problems.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya visited Namukhula's family at Sisokhe village in Navakholo constituency on Monday and formed a funeral committee comprising four county executives. 

The county government will meet all the burial expenses. The executives are Joseph Indire (Education), Beatrice Sabana (Public Service), Robert Makhanu (Sports) and John Wangwe (Water and Environment). 

The county polytechnic will build a three-bedroom semi-permanent house for the family. 

Yesterday, Kakamega Health executive Rachael Okumu was sent to negotiate Namukhula's hospital bills with MTRH's CEO.

“We would have wished to move the body to Kakamega before the burial. We are hoping to negotiate the hospital and mortuary bills,” Makhanu said.

The county government has offered to help in the upkeep of the remaining babies.

Funeral of quintuplets' mum covered by Kakamega

Pay bill number opened, Sh43,000 donated by Building Bridges Task Force
1 day ago
by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
10 April 2019 - 00:00

