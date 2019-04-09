Panic in Western after long rains delay, some farmers yet to plant

Maize farmers in Western Kenya are panicking after the delay of the long rains.

Most of the farmers have not planted, reasoning that the delay is abnormal.

Dennis Wafula from Tongaren constituency said yesterday, “Maize farmers have panicked as some of us planted in early March when the first rains began only to disappear. The maize did not even germinate,” he said.

Some maize seeds have rotten in the soil. Wafula said the delay may be due to a change in weather patterns and feared there might crop failure.

“We had planted well with the hope of having a good yield after we received subsidised fertiliser from the county government but it is yet to rain,” he said.

Ken Bwire from Sirisia constituency said the delay in the long rains coupled with lack of subsidised fertiliser this year from the national government will automatically cause food insecurity in the country’s food basket.

“We usually have our schoolgoing children help us to do the first ploughing when schools close for April holidays. This year is strange since we are in April but we are yet to plant. I don't know what is going to happen,” Bwire said.

He said the price of flour might increase steeply such that residents might not afford it.

John Masinde, a Bukusu elder from Webuye East, said the government, through the metrological department, ought to have told farmers that the rains would delay.

“Most farmers have repeatedly planted their maize and it’s yet to germinate. We are wondering what will happen now,” he said.

Masinde blamed global warming for the delayed rains.

We have heard afforestation has led to rivers drying up in the affected areas and funds set aside for planting trees in water catchment areas have been embezzled,” he said.

(Edited by Eliud Kibii)