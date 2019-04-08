Receptionist wins Miss Teso Kenya, Uganda beauty title

A 22-year-old receptionist at an insurance company was crowned Miss Ateker Teso on Saturday night.

The event drew participants from the Teso community in Kenya and Uganda.

Hellen Ajulu from Katelenyang’ village in Teso South subcounty, who is also Miss Ateker Teso South, surpassed seven other contestants.

Her predecessor was Alamo Oprah from Uganda, who won the title in 2018.

Another Kenyan, Nelly Asere Opollo from Teso North, was crowned first runner-up. A physics and maths teacher from Uganda, Dalfin Agwang, took third place.

Miss Ajulu, a receptionist at AIG Kenya in Westlands, Nairobi. said she will promote girls education and fight early and unwanted pregnancies especially among school girls.

Miss Opollo is a third-year student at the University of Nairobi studying Political Science and Public Administration, Tourism and Performing Arts.

She said she would give motivational talks in schools to empower young people.

The Toposa and Nyangatom communities of Ethiopia, the Iteso, both in Kenya and Uganda, the Turkana and the Karamoja from Northeastern Uganda were represented at the event.

It was held at that was held at the Kenya National Union of Teachers Hall at Amagoro.