Cop found dead in car during drama festivals at Kibabii University

A female police officer was found dead at Kibabii University in Kanduyi constituency on Friday.

The national drama and film festivals are ongoing at the university.

Susan Njambi, who was attached to the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), was found dead inside a car.

The festival was disrupted briefly following the discovery. Bungoma South OCPD Wilson Nanga confirmed the incident, saying investigations have been launched.

“We are aware of the death and our officers are on the ground to investigate if there was foul play in the death of our officer,” said the OCPD.

Nanga said the officer went to the car and lit a candle to fight mosquitoes as she slept. “Her fellow officers went to check on her only to find her dead,” Nanga said.

The body was taken to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The drama festivals, which started on April 3, were officially opened by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati. KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua and Kibabii University vice chancellor Isaac Ipara Odeo attended the ceremony.

The festival has attracted participants from nursery schools all through to universities across the country.

More than Sh2 billion will be spent during the entire festival which ends on April 12 including tokens for winners amounting to about Sh700,000.

Mutua said KFCB plans to roll out a programme called Cinema Mashinani to create jobs.