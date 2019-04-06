Bungoma man commits suicide in police cell

A man arrested in Bungoma county for trying to kill his mother in a land dispute has committed suicide.

Elvis Simiyu, 27, of Kibachenje village, South Bukusu ward, was arrested by police officers based in Mateka market centre.

He had gone to Kibachenje Primary School, where his mother works, armed with a panga and tried to attack her.

“My son, who was heavily drunk, demanded that I give him the agreement for the farm we bought him so he could sell it but I adamantly refused," Everlyn Wafubwa said.

"That is why he wanted to attack me. But my fellow teachers called the officers who arrested him for threatening and causing a disturbance.”

Wafubwa said Simiyu had been a troublemaker and had, on several occasions, threatened to "hack me and his father to death if we did not surrender the agreement for the farm so that he could sell it".

“I knew very well if we had released the purchase agreement to him, he would sell the land and squander the money on alcohol and women,” she said.

The suspect was arrested and booked at Mateka Administration Police camp, where he hanged himself with his shirt.

It is not clear how he managed to hang himself without attracting the attention of his cellmates.

“I was called by the officer in charge and when I reached there, the suspect had indeed cut his life short,” South Bukusu chief Julius Barasa said. Officers were preparing to transfer him to Bumula police post.

The administrator cautioned youths against committing suicide when faced with challenges.“This is bad and a wrong example to other youths. You should be good examples to your fellow youths by listening to your parents and other relatives,” Barasa said.

The body was taken to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.