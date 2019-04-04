Bungoma MCAs pocketed free Sh2.6 million - audit

Bungoma MCAs received double allowances for a foreign trip, Auditor General Edward Ouko has revealed.

Ouko’s says the MCAs received allowances for twice the number of days they spent in Kigali for an official function.

The report states the ward reps received Sh5.3 million for 10 days but spent only five days in the Rwandan capital.

“However, it was noted the participants who traveled out of the country for official assignments were paid daily subsistence allowance for double the duration which was originally envisioned in the trip,” the report reads.

The MCAs were paid an extra Sh 2.6 million for the five day event, a leadership training for elected women.

The report reveals assembly staff were paid Sh180 million on behalf of MCAs, which is against the law.

The money was paid out to the staff to cater to travel and accommodation expenses but required the MCAs to apply for the imprests.

“Review of the payment records revealed that an amount of 180,874,306 was paid to staff of the County Assembly on behalf of MCAs to cater for accommodation expenses contrary to Regulation 91 (2) of the Public Financial Management,” the audit report says.

Ouko questions the security of the funds as they were transported in cash.

The assembly paid out a further Sh 7.4 million for foreign travel but there were no supporting documents on the trips.

“However, the schedule of activities that were to be carried out during the trips and feedback report of the studies and conferences were not provided for audit review”.