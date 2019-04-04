Bungoma activist wants Governor Wangamati out

Bungoma human rights activist Moses Lukoye has petitioned the county assembly to start impeachment proceedings against Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and his deputy Charles Ngome.

Lukoye, from Maraka ward in Webuye East constituency, says Wangamati has failed to adhere to the requirements of a public servant.

His petition has been received by the assembly clerk.

Lukoye told the Star Wangamati has abused public office by employing unqualified people and is engaged in conflict of interest contrary to the law.

"Wangamati unprocedurally and illegally employed then Ford Kenya party office bearers in his office without following due process. He also appointed eight advisors instead of three as recommended by the Transition Authority, Salaries and Remuneration Commission and the Council of Governors in 2013," the petition reads.

Lukoye also accuses the governor of illegally creating positions such as chief officer in the office of the Deputy Governor, chief officer in the office of the County Secretary, deputy county secretary, county chaplain, investment secretary, deputy chief of staff which are not necessary as per the County Governments Act 2012.

The petition accuses Wangamati of creating an unnecessary Service Delivery Unit which duplicates the roles of the County Public Service Board and the county department of Public Administration and Management.

Lukoye wants the county boss kicked out for grossly violating the provisions of the procurement law.

"He launched a dual carriageway from Musikoma to Kanduyi worth Sh1.3 billion but there is the only financial provision of Sh70 million. The road is also a KeNHA project that does not require county resources to be used on it," Lukoye says.

Wangamati is also accused of creating the governor's scholarship using public money without public participation.

The scholarships were allegedly awarded without following procedures.

The petition says the governor used public money to treat MCAs in Uganda instead of holding such retreats in the country.

The petitioner wants not only the governor and his deputy removed but also all illegally created offices abolished and staff who were hired unprocedurally terminated and surcharged.

The county assembly has 60 days to study the petition before sending it to the relevant house committee.