Uhuru-Museveni sugar deal bitter for industry – MP

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe has condemned the talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, saying cheap sugar imports will kill Kenya's sugar industry.

Wangwe said Luhyas will be hurt the most, especially by sugar imports from Uganda. He spoke in his Navakholo constituency on Sunday.

The legislator said the sugar industry is the economic pillar of the Mulembe nation.

It will also undermine the Big Four agenda, Wangwe said.

“We must tell the President that he is not treating the Luhyas as Kenyans. Are we foreigners in this country? Does he want us to go to Uganda, going with the boundary that was drawn by former Ugandan President Idi Amin?” Wangwe asked.

The legislator said the President should state clearly whether or not he still values Luhyas as Kenyans or not.

Wangwe, who is chairman of Parliament's Agriculture committee, wants to know what happened to the sugar found in godowns and which was said to be contaminated.

“Luhyas are being short-changed economically. Our Pan Paper Mills factory was sold for a paltry Sh900 million, and we were promised that it would start working. But over three years, we haven’t seen anything productive."

He said Mumias Sugar factory is on its knees and crumbling, yet the government is doing very little to revive it.

"The Mulembe nation is targeted and so that we can continue being beggars. We shall not allow this to continue happening,” Wangwe said.