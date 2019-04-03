Bungoma spent Sh17m on ghost projects — Auditor

Bungoma Department of Water and Natural Resources failed to provide documents from other bidders to show that the bidding was competitive, an audit report shows.

The county was also faulted for paying Sh4.9 million to a computer dealer to set up a data centre but physical verification showed it was not operational.

The report said the county and the public did not get value for money after purchasing servers, air conditioners, routers, software and licenses, CCTV camera and auxiliary equipment — all worth Sh 3.6 million and lying idle.

The county also was faulted for paying out Sh14 million for air travel without the approval of accounting officers. Boarding passes were not attached as proof of travel.

“No boarding passes were attached as proof of travel and there were instances where some staff who were not within the approved job groups were allowed to use this mode of travel,” said the report.