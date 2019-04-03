VALUE FOR MONEY?

Bungoma spent Sh17m on ghost projects — Auditor

Questions on competitive bidding, Sh14 million on unapproved air travel, no boarding passes

EXPLAINING TO DO: Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati during a past function
Image by JOHN NALIANYA
In Summary

• Bungoma has been criticised for paying for a dairy commercialisation project, a water supply project and a data centre. 

• Sh14 million paid for air travel, no approval, no boarding passes

Bungoma Department of Water and Natural Resources failed to provide documents from other bidders to show that the bidding was competitive, an audit report shows.

The county was also faulted for paying Sh4.9 million to a computer dealer to set up a data centre but physical verification showed it was not operational.

The report said the county and the public did not get value for money after purchasing servers, air conditioners, routers, software and licenses, CCTV camera and auxiliary equipment — all worth Sh 3.6 million and lying idle.

The county also was faulted for paying out Sh14 million for air travel without the approval of accounting officers. Boarding passes were not attached as proof of travel.

“No boarding passes were attached as proof of travel and there were instances where some staff who were not within the approved job groups were allowed to use this mode of travel,” said the report.

by JOHN NALIANYA Correspondent
Western
03 April 2019 - 00:00

