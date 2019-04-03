17,000 Vihiga birth certificates not issued for 2 years

More than 17,000 Vihiga parents who applied for birth certificates for their children two years ago have not received them, Senator George Khaniri has said.

He said it was unfortunate the government had failed in its mandate to ensure all newborn babies are given birth certificates, which are mandatory.

Khaniri addressed residents of Emabungo ward on Monday at ACK Church Emutsa in Luanda during a fundraiser.

“The government has enough machinery from village elders, chiefs and county commissioners to do the work," he said.

He said administrators should be used to collect data of newborns countrywide and provide the information to the office of the Registrar of Persons for processing birth certificates.

He said the Registrar of Persons should work with the administrators instead of sending people to Huduma Centres because it is expensive for those who live far away.

Khaniri said the Senate has invitedCabinet Secretary of Interior Fred Matiang’i to respond to questions about why birth certificates have not been issued.

At the same time, the senator said he fully supports President Uhuru Kenyatta'sfight against corruption that is threatening to cripple the economy.

Khaniri said the country has enough resources to cater for the needs of all Kenyans. However, corrupt individuals have amassed wealth for their families and friends. leaving the majority Kenyans in poverty.

“The thieves' days are numbered. Very soon they will be rotting in prison," Khaniri said.

He said when the government is fighting corruption it is going after individuals who have looted public resources, not tribes or a community.

Khaniri told corruption suspects to stop dragging their communities into their woes and using them as shields. As individuals, they should carry their own cross, he said.

“The war on graft should be extended to counties where corruption has found a new shelter," he said.

Khaniri said county projects are left unfinished despite being paid for.