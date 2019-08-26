Lonyangapuo gives himself straight 'A' in development

Two years after John Lonyangapuo was sworn in as West Pokot governor, he says health is his biggest success.

Speaking at Holy Cross Secondary School in Kacheliba on Saturday, Lonyangapuo said he was committed to lifting the living standards of the people.

He said his government has reduced distance to health facilities to ensure residents get services near their homes.

“For the two year I have been in office I have been able to construct over 50 dispensaries and completed over 50 three that were started by my predecessor,” he said.

He said health sector gets lion share of the total budget and this has helped in transforming the devolved unit.

Lonyangapuo said he recently signed into law facility improvement bill that has helped in the improvement of health facilities.