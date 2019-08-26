Lonyangapuo gives himself straight 'A' in development

•Speaking at Holy Cross Secondary School in Kacheliba on Saturday, Lonyangapuo said he was committed to lifting the living standards of the people.
•He said his government has reduced distance to health facilities to ensure residents get services near their homes.
Two years after John Lonyangapuo was sworn in as West Pokot governor, he says health is his biggest success.
Speaking at Holy Cross Secondary School in Kacheliba on Saturday, Lonyangapuo said he was committed to lifting the living standards of the people.
He said his government has reduced distance to health facilities to ensure residents get services near their homes.
“For the two year I have been in office I have been able to construct over 50 dispensaries and completed over 50 three that were started by my predecessor,” he said.
He said health sector gets lion share of the total budget and this has helped in transforming the devolved unit.
Lonyangapuo said he recently signed into law facility improvement bill that has helped in the improvement of health facilities.
“The law has helped in improving health standards in the county after the sector was allocated over 27 per cent of the total budget,” he said.
“The bill will help in improving infrastructure in our health facilities and reduce referral of patients to hospitals outside the county. My government wants to ensure residents get accessible and quality medical care near their homes,” he said.
He said over Sh1.5 billion was allocated to the sector during this financial year.
He said that most residents depend on livestock farming and his government was committed to reduce the number of deaths in the region.
“Initially we used to lose over 60 per cent of our animals to various diseases but devolution has helped in reducing the percentage since we are able to vaccinate our animals on time,” he said.
Lonynagpauo also said he revived cash crop farming after farmers abandoned growing the crops due to lack of markets.
“In highland parts of this county we have been able to revive tea, pyrethrum and in low lands we have revived cotton and sisal farming,” he said.
In education, Lonyangapuo said his government has opened new early childhood development centres to help reduce distance to school.
Illiteracy levels in the county currently stand at 67 per cent and Lonyangapuo said he has created adult education centres in all villages.
In transport, the governor said he opened many new roads that have enhanced trade and improved security in the region.