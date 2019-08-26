Girl's body found in Samburu forest a day after she went missing

The body of a seven-year-old girl who went missing on Friday was found in a Samburu forest on Saturday afternoon.

It was taken to Samburu County Referral Hospital mortuary, where postmortem revealed that the girl succumbed to cold during the night. Samburu Central subcounty commander Alex Rotich said it was found naked.

The girl's relatives said she left home in the company of her sister to look for fruits in the forest but she got lost in the thicket.

"The other girl came home and informed us, but our efforts to search for her on that day and night did not bear fruit. We discovered her the following day," Nicholas Lekopien said.

Medical officer John Kuria said the body had some bruises but no internal injuries.

"The tests further showed that the deceased had central cyanosis. We came to the conclusion that she died of hypothermia due to weather condition during the night," he said.

