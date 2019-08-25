NIGHT TOO LONG WITHOUT BOOZE

Count us, then let us drink — Kajiado men

Identification cards would be shown to officers to show they have been counted.Identification cards would be shown to officers to show they have been counted.

In Summary

•They argued their children are at home and give them no peace. there.

•Others claimed the nights are too boring at home and they cannot withstand it.

by KURGAT MARINDANY Correspondent
Rift Valley
25 August 2019 - 13:54

Most of the men enumerated in Kitengela town on Saturday night are demanding identification cards so they can go to pubs on Sunday night.

Some of the people who had been counted before 9 pm complained they had been denied denied their freedom of movement even after they complied with the directive to be enumerated.

They said the night was 'too long at home.'

“I do not think I will stand this idleness at home on Sunday again,” land broker Kennedy Meelin Kitengela said after he was enumerated.

They argued that the schools have been closed and all the children are at home, so the won't have any peace if they are stuck at home. 

Heavy police presence was reported in Loitokitok, Kitengela, Kajiado, Ongata Rongai and Ngong on Saturday night. 

Bar and pub owners closed their businesses as early as 5 pm on Saturday as revellers went to their houses to be enumerated.

Meanwhile, enumeration of persons in Kajiado was smooth with no reported incidents in the sub-counties, Acting county commissioner Charles Wambugu on Sunday.

Wambugu brief reporters after talking to police commanders across the county.

“We have provided all the officials with enough security personnel to guard them in the course of their duties. I am happy with the progress so far,” Wambugu said.

On Saturday Governor Joseph Lenku and family were among the first people enumerated.

After he was counted, Lenku said the movement of Kajiado pastoralists will not hurt the counting process.

"Although there is movement of pastoralists in the county due to drought, the number is insignificant," he said at his official residence.

He said the drought is not so bad that livestock owners will be forced to move their cattle to neighbouring country or subcounties in Taita Taveta and Makueni as in the past.

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KURGAT MARINDANY Correspondent
Rift Valley
25 August 2019 - 13:54

Most Popular

  1. Sabina Chege: I was never De' Mathew's lover
    22h ago Central

  2. Census enumerator gang raped in Maseno
    4h ago Nyanza

  3. Let nobody come between us, De Mathew's wives say
    1d ago Central

  4. Census clerks find 400 deserted homes in Kerio Valley
    4h ago Rift Valley

  5. Tamco organisation to construct Sh.80 million building
    22h ago Central

Latest Videos